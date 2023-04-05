 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Morgan Stanley's Chetan Ahya sees 25 bps rate hike, says RBI unlikely to give clear signal on future course

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

He said that India is estimated to grow at 6.2 per cent as slowdown in global demand will take a toll on domestic growth. He also flagged that a deeper slowdown in US could hit India's growth prospects.

Chetan Ahya sees RBI MPC going for a 25 basis points hike tomorrow.

Morgan Stanely's Chetan Ahya sees RBI MPC going for a 25 basis points hike tomorrow. However, he underlined that the RBI is unlikely to give a clear signal that this is the last rate hike.

"I think there is still a lot of uncertainty around inflation outlook as well as what happens to the Fed policy."

He said that India is estimated to grow at 6.2 per cent as slowdown in global demand will take a toll on domestic growth.

He also flagged that a deeper slowdown in US could hit India's growth prospects.