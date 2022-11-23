 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monster.com to transform into talent management firm, be known as foundit.in

Nov 23, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Monster said it has been serving more than 70 million job seekers and 10,000 customers spread across 18 countries.

Job search portal Monster.com announced it would transform into a full-fledged talent management platform and be known as "foundit.in" in Asia Pacific and the Middle East with a new logo and vision from Wednesday.

As the company now transforms itself to an end-to-end talent management platform, it will offer comprehensive solutions to recruiters and highly personalised and contextual services to job seekers across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, it said.

"The transition is in line with the company's mission towards connecting the right talent with the right opportunities", it was stated.

Speaking at the new brand unveiling event, CEO "foundit.in" (previously Monster), Sekhar Garisa said technology is leading disruption across sectors and talent acquisition is no exception.

"The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and the way we hire. We have been privileged to witness the talent acquisition landscape evolve over the last three decades, giving us an unparalleled depth of insights into recruitment", he said.