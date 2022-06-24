Here are the top stories this evening:

Parameswaran Iyer to replace Amitabh Kant as CEO of NITI Aayog

Government on June 24 appointed retired IAS officer Parameswaran Iyer as the new CEO of NITI Aayog. Iyer, 1981-batch IAS officer of UP cadre, will replace Amitabh Kant to become the third chief executive officer of the Government of India's public policy think tank.

RBI extends card tokenisation deadline by three months

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 24 extended the deadline for card data storage and tokenisation implementation by three more months to September 30, 2022. The banking regulator said on a review of the issues involved and after detailed discussions with all stakeholders, it is observed that considerable progress has been made in terms of token creation. However, the transaction processing based on these tokens has also commenced, though it is yet to gain traction across all categories of merchants, the RBI said.

Zomato board approves deal to acquire Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore

In March this year, Zomato had extended a lifeline to cash-strapped Blinkit through a loan of $150 million to its parent company Grofers India Private Limited (GIPL).

Sebi slashes listing timeline of private InvITs to 6 days

The regulator has asked all the entities involved in the process to coordinate with one another to ensure completion of the listing of securities and commencement of trading by T+ 6 (trading plus six) working days.

Taking Stock | Nifty ends at 15,700, Sensex gains 462 pts led by auto, power, FMCG & metals

The Indian equity market ended on a positive note for the second consecutive day on June 24 amid volatility, with the Nifty closing at the 15,700 level.

Inflation likely to be outside central bank's tolerance band for three consecutive quarters: RBI Dy Guv Michael Patra

India's retail inflation is likely to stay above the central bank's tolerance zone of 2 to 6 percent, Deputy Governor Michael Patra said on June 24, in the first public comments on the central bank's impending failure to meet its inflation-fighting objective.

RBI has surged ahead of curve: Deputy Governor Michael Patra

The Reserve Bank of India has surged ahead of the curve with its recent monetary tightening, deputy governor Michael Patra said on June 24. "RBI's action will prevent the second round effects from food and fuel from spreading," Patra said at a PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry event in New Delhi.

