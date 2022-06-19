Here are the top stories this evening:

Zilingo founders join hands, make buyout offer to avoid liquidation

Zilingo founders Ankiti Bose and Dhruv Kapoor have joined hands to make a management buyout offer of the company as the Singapore-based business-to-business e-commerce startup is staring at voluntary liquidation, according to sources aware of the matter.

Read more

No rollback of Agnipath scheme; Agniveers intake to go up to 1.25 lakh in future: Dept of Military Affairs

The Department of Military Affairs on June 19 categorically ruled out a rollback of the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, which has sparked protests in several parts of the country. Describing the scheme as essential to maintain a young profile of the armed forces, the department said it would, in the future, increase the intake of 'Agniveers' to up to 1.25 lakh.

Read more

Normal monsoon, interest rate cut key to bringing down inflation by year end, say economists

A combination of normal rainfalls aiding bumper agriculture output and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) further hiking interest rates to cut easy money in the system hold key to bringing down multi-year high inflation triggered by surging food and fuel prices, economists said.

Read more

Sequoia India asks court to dismiss lawsuit by its former counsel

Sequoia Capital India has asked a local court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by one of its former general counsels, saying it was an attempt to curb its free speech rights and harm its interests, the venture capital firm's court filing shows.

Read more

Storyboard18 | Dentsu Webchutney, VMLY&R India, Leo Burnett India pick multiple shortlists at Cannes Lions 2022

The Oscars of advertising is back. Set to take place from June 20 to June 24, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity — which draws top ad execs and A-list celebs — returns after a two-year hiatus. This year the festival received a total of 25,464 entries from 87 countries. As per a press note, entries from India are up 32% YOY with the country’s top entered Lions including Health & Wellness, Direct and Film.

Read more

Air India reorganising itself under Tatas; won't comment on A350 aircraft order: Airbus CCO

Air India is clearly reorganising itself under the ”able stewardship” of the Tata Group and wants to invest in new planes to regain international passenger market share, the Chief Commercial Officer of Airbus said here on Sunday.

Read more

Elon Musk hints there's 'more down the road’ for Dogecoin after Tesla, SpaceX merch

As the crypto market bled over the weekend, Elon Musk once again voiced his support for Dogecoin -- the cryptocurrency with a Shiba Inu meme. Taking to Twitter, the richest person in the world wrote, "I will keep supporting Dogecoin." When a Twitter user suggested that that if Musk supports it, he should keep buying it, the tech billionaire responded: "I am."

Read more