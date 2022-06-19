English
    Air India reorganising itself under Tatas; won't comment on A350 aircraft order: Airbus CCO

    His remarks came after it was reported last week that the Tata Group-owned Air India has decided to procure its maiden batch of wide-bodied A350 aircraft from Airbus and the first plane is likely to be delivered to the airline by March 2023.

    PTI
    June 19, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST
    Air India (Representative image)

    Air India (Representative image)


    Air India is clearly reorganising itself under the ”able stewardship” of the Tata Group and wants to invest in new planes to regain international passenger market share, the Chief Commercial Officer of Airbus said here on Sunday.


    Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) held here, Christian Scherer was asked whether Air India had finalised the A350 aircraft order with Airbus. ”I will not comment on that,” the Chief Commercial Officer of the European Aerospace company said in response.


    His remarks came after it was reported last week that the Tata Group-owned Air India has decided to procure its maiden batch of wide-bodied A350 aircraft from Airbus and the first plane is likely to be delivered to the airline by March 2023.


    However, it was not immediately clear how many A350 aircraft will be purchased by Air India. ”Air India is clearly reorganising itself under the very able stewardship of the Tatas and as such, it is very natural that they contemplate an investment in new fleets, new airplanes, if only to regain more sovereignty, more market share, for an Indian carrier in the international market,” Scherer said.


    Air India has not bought a single aircraft since 2006 when it had placed orders for purchasing 111 aircraft – 68 from the US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing and 43 from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

    A wide-bodied plane like Airbus A350 has a bigger fuel tank that allows it to travel longer distances such as India-US routes. The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27 after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

    PTI
    Tags: #A350 Aircraft #Air India #Airbus #Christian Scherer #Tata Group #Tatas
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 05:32 pm
