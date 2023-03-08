 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Freshworks co-founder and CTO Shan Krishnaswamy quits

Freshworks co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Shan Krishnaswamy left the company in September 2022 amid a management rejig, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) major said on March 8 in response to queries about the exit. More here.

Tech View | Late recovery helps Nifty form bullish candle, 17,800 crucial for uptrend