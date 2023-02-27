 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Vistara brand to be nixed after merger, says Campbell Wilson

Following the merger of Air India and Vistara into a full-service carrier, the merged entity will be known as Air India, which is much more recognised outside the country, the airline's chief executive officer Campbell Wilson said on February 27. He added that the process of integration of Vistara with Air India is underway.

