Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Arvind Subramanian resigns as MD & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real-estate arm of Mahindra Group, on February 23 announced the resignation of its managing director and chief executive officer Arvind Subramanian. More here.

CoinDCX's Vivek Gupta elevated as CTO, to head 190-member team 