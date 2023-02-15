Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI grants in-principle authorisation to 32 online payment aggregators

Online non-bank payment aggregators existing as on March 17, 2020 were required to apply to the Reserve Bank of India by September 30, 2021 for seeking authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act.

IndiGo promoters to sell shares worth $350 million via block deal

The maximum discount will be up to 5.6 percent of the current market price, sources said, adding that the floor price has been set at Rs 1,875 a share.

Moody’s upholds Baa1 rating pertaining to Infosys and TCS

Diverse operations, a history of strong operating results and profitability, and remarkable free cash flow generating capabilities helped Infosys and TCS remain at Baa1 rating.

Lufthansa reports widespread flight cancellations due to IT systems glitch

Photos and videos from several airports across Germany showed chaos, with thousands of stranded passengers waiting to be checked in.

Volvo to import C4O Recharge CKD kits from China for sale in India

Volvo Car Corporation, the Swedish luxury carmaker, plans to import kits of its electric cars from its facility in China for assembly and sale in India before making them locally.

Ravichandran Ashwin rises to 2nd spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings, Ravindra Jadeja too moves up

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who made a successful comeback after a knee injury kept him out of action for almost five months, has moved to 16th position following his player-of-the-match winning effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener.

Will introduce 2 market segments within six months: Rohit Bajaj of IEX

IEX's stake in Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) is 47 percent as of now. There is no plan to divest further at this point in time, said Bajaj.