Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI grants in-principle authorisation to 32 online payment aggregators

Online non-bank payment aggregators existing as on March 17, 2020 were required to apply to the Reserve Bank of India by September 30, 2021 for seeking authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act. More here.

IndiGo promoters to sell shares worth $350 million via block deal