Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 03, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Oyo to lay off 600 employees

Online hotel aggregator Oyo on December 3 said it is "letting go of 600 employees", who are part of the product and engineering, corporate headquarters and Oyo vacation homes teams.

Global economy must start bracing for low inflation, says Raghuram Rajan

Policymakers at central banks, which have resorted to aggressive rate hikes in view of the soaring inflation, should keep in mind that the global economy could return to a low inflation regime, suggests former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan.

