Oyo to lay off 600 employees

Online hotel aggregator Oyo on December 3 said it is "letting go of 600 employees", who are part of the product and engineering, corporate headquarters and Oyo vacation homes teams.

Global economy must start bracing for low inflation, says Raghuram Rajan

Policymakers at central banks, which have resorted to aggressive rate hikes in view of the soaring inflation, should keep in mind that the global economy could return to a low inflation regime, suggests former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan.

Gehlot vs Pilot: As Congress gears up for Bharat Jodo Yatra, two groups fight for dominance in hoardings Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot may have put up a united front before AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, but their supporters are reportedly showing one-upmanship on the ground ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Read more 2020 Delhi riots: Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in stone pelting, arson incident A court discharged former JNU student Umar Khalid and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Read more Unable to order butter? Here’s why The availability of butter across the country was impacted by a fall in milk supply, along with exponential demand, starting in the peak July-October season. The milk shortage was triggered by the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle, high fodder prices, and farmers leaving the dairy business, industry officials told Moneycontrol. Read more How many people might die, and why, if China loosens COVID restrictions Zhou Jiatong, head of the Center for Disease Control in southwestern Guangxi region, said last month in a paper published by the Shanghai Journal of Preventive Medicine that mainland China faces more than 2 million deaths if it loosened COVID curbs in the same way Hong Kong did this year. Read more MC Travel Special | Top 5 winter experiences around the world There’s something about the year-end holiday spirit that spells freedom and cheer. After a global pandemic-induced low spell, winter destinations this year promise enthralling experiences for an icy escape. Here’s your globe-spanning guide to the best frozen adventures, near and far. Read more

