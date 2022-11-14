 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

CPI inflation declines to a 3-month low of 6.77% in October

India's headline retail inflation rate fell to a three-month low of 6.77 percent in October from 7.41 percent in the previous months on a favourable base effect, data released on November 14 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. At 6.77 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is broadly along expected lines. As per a Moneycontrol poll, inflation was seen falling to 6.7 percent.

OPEC cuts oil demand outlook as it starts to curb production

OPEC reduced its forecasts for global oil demand again as the group implements production cutbacks aimed at keeping markets in balance. Due to a weaker economic backdrop and China’s strict anti-Covid measures, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered estimates for the amount of crude it will need to pump this quarter by 520,000 barrels a day, following a similar-sized downgrade a month ago.