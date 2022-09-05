Here are the top stories this evening:

Liz Truss is UK's next PM

Mary Elizabeth Truss, prominently referred to as Liz Truss, was on September 5 announced as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, after she ousted rival Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.

Competition Commission approves acquisition of BillDesk by PayU for $4.7 billion

After weeks of delays and additional queries, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the $4.7 billion acquisition of payment gateway BillDesk by Naspers' PayU, the competition watchdog said in a tweet on September 5.

Ather Energy kickstarts prep for biggest ever fundraise

Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy is back on the prowl for capital and is gearing up for its biggest ever fundraising round as the leading electric scooter maker is now looking to mop up as much as $200 million to $250 million and take on rivals like Ola Electric, Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech and TVS Motors, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Businesses' inflation expectations dropped below 5% in July, 1st time in 17 months: IIM survey

Inflation expectations of Indian businesses dropped below 5 percent in July, according to the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad's (IIM-A) Business Inflation Expectations Survey (BIES). As per the survey, released over the weekend, one-year ahead inflation expectations of Indian companies fell for the fourth consecutive month in July, coming in at 4.83 percent as against 5.17 percent in June.

DreamFolks Services debuts tomorrow, experts foresee healthy listing

DreamFolks Services is expected to see healthy listing gains on September 6, backed by strong IPO subscription and market leadership in the airport lounge aggregation industry supported by an asset-light and capital-efficient business model, experts have said.

Biocon may sell part stake in Syngene in open market

Biopharma company Biocon is planning to sell a part of its stake in contract manufacturing services firm Sygene International in a block deal on the open market.

Startup founders, employees cry foul as two days of rain drown India’s Silicon Valley

On most days, startup founders and employees laud Bengaluru as India’s Silicon Valley but on some, the city is heavily criticised for its poor infrastructure. Today seems to be one of those days, when almost everyone, especially the ones belonging to the city’s vibrant startup ecosystem, cried foul, thanks to two days of continuous rains that drowned the city.

