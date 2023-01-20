HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Rallis India: A stock for the next year?

Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

We see an improvement in Rallis’ business in FY24 and view the recent correction as an opportunity to accumulate for long-term gains

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Weak Q3FY23 results, led by sluggish demand Pricing pressure to sustain as raw material prices cool off FY24 will likely be a volume story Valuations look even more reasonable after recent correction Rallis India (CMP: Rs 224; Market cap: Rs 4,354 crore) posted weak results for Q3FY23, but the reasons were largely known. Q3 is, seasonally, a small quarter for Rallis and the entire agrochemical market suffered from high channel inventory. Having said that, we believe there are reasons for demand to improve; more so,...

