Hindalco Industries: Focus on growth

Nandish Shah   •

Going ahead, the company may feel pressure on margins, given the higher coal cost

Hindalco Industries consolidated net doubles YoY to Rs 3,851 crore. Hindalco Industries consolidated net doubles YoY to Rs 3,851 crore as against Rs 1,928 crore recorded a year ago. Consolidated revenue for one of the largest metals company in India rose 37.7 percent on-year to Rs 55,764 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 40,507 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. The growth was aided by the surge in commodity prices and higher volumes. The company recommended a dividend @400% (Rs 4 per share) for FY22 as against 300% (Rs 3 per share) for FY21.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Hindalco’s consolidated revenues (CMP: Rs 408; Market-capitalisation: Rs 91,629 crore) grew by 11 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) on the back of a 20 percent growth in aluminium business, 12 percent growth in Novelis and a 5 percent decline in copper business. (image) The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was flattish quarter on quarter due to the lower EBITDA at Novelis and the copper business. Interest cost was lower on account of the reduction in gross and...

