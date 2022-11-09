HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Coromandel International: There is a long-term value case for this stock

Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

We resume coverage on Coromandel, with a recommendation to accumulate the stock for long-term gains

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Comprehensive agro-solutions provider Gaining market share in fertilisers; backward integration to further strengthen position CPC, specialty and organic segments to drive growth Strong Q2 performance, despite challenging market conditions Catalysts remain favourable Coromandel International Ltd  (CIL; CMP: Rs 947; Market cap: Rs 27,812 crore) is gaining market share in the fast-growing complex fertilisers market. The government is preferring balanced nutrition for soil and avoiding excessive urea usage, thus promoting non-urea complex fertilisers. CIL, which is among the largest private sector complex fertiliser player, would benefit...

