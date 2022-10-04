HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Bosch: An auto component leader with encouraging outlook

Nitin Agrawal

Chip constraint is easing and commodity prices are softening, holding out hope that Bosch will see an operating margin expansion, going forward. Moreover, valuation looks attractive

Highlights Leadership position driven by technological innovation Demand outlook promising EVs, digital solutions, and advanced electronic solutions new growth avenues Trading at an attractive valuation; accumulate for the long term Among all the segments of the automobile industry, the demand for commercial vehicles (CVs) continues to be very strong as is evident from the monthly wholesale volumes of major CV manufacturers. In this context, we have identified Bosch (CMP: Rs 15,653; M Cap: Rs 46,167 crore), a leading auto ancillary company, whose fortunes are...

