Big Story Infosys posts disappointing set of numbers in Q4FY23, sees deferrals and rampdowns Infosys posted a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter, with the impact of the current stress on IT and challenging macroeconomic climate coming through in the company’s numbers -- missing not just estimates but also its own guidance on revenue growth for the year. Read here.

Market Buzz India VIX at 20-month low, indicates bullish outlook; experts warn against complacence The India Volatility Index, or India VIX, commonly known as the “fear index,” is close to a 20-month low, indicating that investors are bullish in their outlook for the stock market. Last week, the India VIX fell to 11.79 points, the lowest level since July 2021. So far in April alone, the VIX has fallen 20 percent. Find out more here.

HDFC Bank Q4 Preview HDFC Bank likely to record 22% rise in Q4 profit on higher net interest income HDFC Bank, India's largest lender by market value, is all set to report its corporate earnings for the January-March 2023 period on April 15. The average of a poll of three brokerages estimates that the profits will rise to Rs 12,181 crore. Net interest income (NII) is expected to increase 30.5 percent on-year (up 8.8 percent QoQ) to Rs 24,601.9 crore. Read here.

IPO Watch Fortis Healthcare arm SRL Diagnostics may tap Kotak, I-Sec and Morgan Stanley for IPO launch SRL Diagnostics, a subsidiary of listed parent Fortis Healthcare which is backed by Malaysia's IHH and its private equity investors, are in advanced discussions with Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities and Morgan Stanley to shortlist the three as advisors for the diagnostic firm's proposed initial public offer, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

Your Money When should you sell your mutual funds? Investors spend a considerable amount of time picking the best funds. But generally, they are not very clear about how and when to exit/sell the same funds. More often than not, they end up not exiting, at times citing diversification. While regular and unnecessary churn is best avoided (as it leads to frictional costs in the form of capital gains taxation), it is still important to know when to exit a fund. Here is how to go about deciding when to exit your mutual funds.