Infosys posted a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter, with the impact of the current stress on IT and challenging macroeconomic climate coming through in the company’s numbers -- missing not just estimates but also its own guidance on revenue growth for the year. Read here.
Today
Baisakhi
BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary
Stock markets holiday on account of Ambedkar Jayanthi
2nd vistadome coach to be attached to Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express from today
Amit Shah to to address rally in Birbhum
PM Modi to launch development projects in Assam
AIIMS Guwahati Inauguration By PM Modi
PM Modi to witness Bihu celebrations in Guwahati
Gyanvapi case: SC to hear on April 14 plea seeking permission for ritual ablution during Ramzan
OnePlus new 40-inch TV to go on sale
Shipping Corporation Of India Core Group Of Secretaries To Meet
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata at 730pm
Hero Super Cup 2022-23: Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan at 8:30 PM IST Tomorrow
HDFC Bank Q4 result
HDFC Bank to announce dividend
Kia EV6 bookings open
Amul-Nandini row: Farmers to hold state-wide protest rallies
BITSAT 2023 registration last day
IPL 2023: Royal Challengers vs Bangalore Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru at 330pm
Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings in Lucknow at 730pm
Premier League: Manchester City vs Leicester City at 10:00 PM IST; Chelsea vs Brighton at 7:30 PM IST
Today
The India Volatility Index, or India VIX, commonly known as the “fear index,” is close to a 20-month low, indicating that investors are bullish in their outlook for the stock market. Last week, the India VIX fell to 11.79 points, the lowest level since July 2021. So far in April alone, the VIX has fallen 20 percent. Find out more here.
HDFC Bank, India's largest lender by market value, is all set to report its corporate earnings for the January-March 2023 period on April 15. The average of a poll of three brokerages estimates that the profits will rise to Rs 12,181 crore. Net interest income (NII) is expected to increase 30.5 percent on-year (up 8.8 percent QoQ) to Rs 24,601.9 crore. Read here.
SRL Diagnostics, a subsidiary of listed parent Fortis Healthcare which is backed by Malaysia's IHH and its private equity investors, are in advanced discussions with Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities and Morgan Stanley to shortlist the three as advisors for the diagnostic firm's proposed initial public offer, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.
Investors spend a considerable amount of time picking the best funds. But generally, they are not very clear about how and when to exit/sell the same funds. More often than not, they end up not exiting, at times citing diversification. While regular and unnecessary churn is best avoided (as it leads to frictional costs in the form of capital gains taxation), it is still important to know when to exit a fund. Here is how to go about deciding when to exit your mutual funds.
It was always Peter Beck's dream to send a rocket into space. But in 2006, when he approached NASA and companies like Boeing to hire him as an intern, he was shown the door. It wasn't because the 28-year-old from New Zealand was not qualified. Click here to read details.
