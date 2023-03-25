Market Buzz STT on sale of options to be hiked by 25%, Finance Ministry clarifies After hours of confusion regarding the quantum of STT (securities transaction tax) hike on the sale of options, the Finance Ministry finally clarified that it will be hiked to Rs 6,250 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Last day of AIIMS INICET 2023 registration

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU Banks

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka

Delhi HC tells Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI in alleged land for job case Tomorrow

Croatia to Abolish Internal Air Border Checks

India's largest rocket LVM3 to perform second commercial mission

BRS public meeting

Big Story Govt extends Rs 200 subsidy on LPG cylinder under Ujjwala scheme by 1 year The government on March 24 extended the Rs 200 per LPG cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) by one year in the wake of high prices of petroleum products in the international market.

Auto Hyundai Verna launched at Rs 10.90 lakh: All you need to know Complete with full-width light bars at both ends, the new Hyundai Verna is the most EV-looking ICE car so far. Bookings have opened and deliveries are expected to begin in the first week of April.

Your Money Not just debt funds – gold and international funds to also lose from Finance Bill amendment The government's surprise move to amend the taxation on gains from debt funds has come as a jolt for mutual fund investors and the sector. While some mutual fund categories lose out, others might gain, officials and experts said.

Tech Tattle OpenAI adds plugin support to ChatGPT OpenAI has introduced plugin support for its popular online chatbot ChatGPT that will help it to update and expand its data banks, which are limited to news and events up to 2021. Plugins will allow developers to connect the artificial intelligence (AI) bot to the web, gather latest information and even retrieve knowledge databases.