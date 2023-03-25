After hours of confusion regarding the quantum of STT (securities transaction tax) hike on the sale of options, the Finance Ministry finally clarified that it will be hiked to Rs 6,250 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore. Read more here.
The government on March 24 extended the Rs 200 per LPG cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) by one year in the wake of high prices of petroleum products in the international market.
Complete with full-width light bars at both ends, the new Hyundai Verna is the most EV-looking ICE car so far. Bookings have opened and deliveries are expected to begin in the first week of April.
The government's surprise move to amend the taxation on gains from debt funds has come as a jolt for mutual fund investors and the sector. While some mutual fund categories lose out, others might gain, officials and experts said.
OpenAI has introduced plugin support for its popular online chatbot ChatGPT that will help it to update and expand its data banks, which are limited to news and events up to 2021. Plugins will allow developers to connect the artificial intelligence (AI) bot to the web, gather latest information and even retrieve knowledge databases.
Narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee, the 60-minute documentary that aired at 8pm on March 24 traces India's journey from deciding to develop a vaccine on its own to becoming the world's saviour by providing the jabs to several countries.
