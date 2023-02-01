Big Story A quick guide to the Economic Survey 2022-23 The Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The document, prepared by a team of economists led by chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, analyses developments in the economy in the past year and makes projections for the following year. Here are some of the key takeaways.

Market Buzz MC BudEx gains 1.4% powered by fertiliser, defence stocks Moneycontrol's Budget Sensitivity Index (MC BudEx) closed 1.4 percent higher on January 31, a day ahead of the big financial event. In comparison, the Nifty and the Sensex closed flat, up 0.07 percent each. Top gainers on the MC BudEx were Chambal Fertiliser, Bharat Electronics, IRB Infra and Bank of Baroda, all gaining 6-8 percent. Read here.

Budget Expectations: Real Estate Budget 2023: Policy directions to clean up real estate problems From land records to land financing and timely approvals and clearances, the direction towards a clean and robust real estate industry is the need of the hour. Will Budget 2023 make these strong statements? Read here.

Budget Expectations: PE and VC space What Budget 2023 can do to end funding winter Funding from private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) had been a significant driver of growth in India for the past few years, especially in information technology (IT) and IT-related industries. Budget 2023 needs to announce several policy measures to promote a more inclusive and sustainable development path for startups and small businesses and for the overall growth of the private equity and venture capital space. Read here.

Economy India's Apr-Dec fiscal deficit rises to 9.93 lakh crore, 59.8% of FY23 target The government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 9.93 lakh crore in the April-December period, accounting for 59.8 percent of the full-year target for 2022-23, data released on January 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed. The fiscal deficit in the first nine months of the last financial year was 50.4 percent of last year's target. Read here to know more.