The Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The document, prepared by a team of economists led by chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, analyses developments in the economy in the past year and makes projections for the following year. Here are some of the key takeaways.
Today
Moneycontrol's Budget Sensitivity Index (MC BudEx) closed 1.4 percent higher on January 31, a day ahead of the big financial event. In comparison, the Nifty and the Sensex closed flat, up 0.07 percent each. Top gainers on the MC BudEx were Chambal Fertiliser, Bharat Electronics, IRB Infra and Bank of Baroda, all gaining 6-8 percent. Read here.
From land records to land financing and timely approvals and clearances, the direction towards a clean and robust real estate industry is the need of the hour. Will Budget 2023 make these strong statements? Read here.
Funding from private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) had been a significant driver of growth in India for the past few years, especially in information technology (IT) and IT-related industries. Budget 2023 needs to announce several policy measures to promote a more inclusive and sustainable development path for startups and small businesses and for the overall growth of the private equity and venture capital space. Read here.
The government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 9.93 lakh crore in the April-December period, accounting for 59.8 percent of the full-year target for 2022-23, data released on January 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed. The fiscal deficit in the first nine months of the last financial year was 50.4 percent of last year's target. Read here to know more.
From a likely increase in the repo rate to a shorter settlement cycle for equity mutual fund investments to credit card changes along with the tax planning exercise, a lot is happening in February. Here’s what to watch for.
