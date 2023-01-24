Market Buzz Axis Bank Q3 results | Here are top five highlights Axis Bank on January 23 reported healthy growth in its net profit on the back of higher net interest income (NII), net interest margins expansion, higher fees and moderation in operating expenses. Read more.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Municipal House to elect Delhi's mayor and Deputy mayor

KSRTC to go on a state wide strike; govt making efforts to fulfil demands

Scattered rains in North; temperatures to go down Tomorrow

SC to hear journalist Rana Ayyub's plea in money laundering case

JEE main session 1, day 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted

RSS chief to arrive in Jaipur for 5-day visit

Big Story GoMechanic taps Cars24, Spinny for a distress sale Now GoMechanic founders have sent proposals as a part of initial talks for a potential buyout to these unicorn companies, sources said. GoMechanic was last valued at $285 million and counts Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, Chiratae Ventures, Orios Ventures and venture debt firm Stride Ventures among its prominent investors. Read more.

Coronavirus Flu, pneumonia shots see surge in uptake after COVID-19 pandemic The uptake of flu and pneumonia shots, recommended for the elderly and those with low immunity, has increased dramatically in India over the last two years amid a rise in cases of pneumococcal sepsis being reported. Read more.

Auto Maruti recalls 11,177 units of Grand Vitara to fix rear seat belt mounting brackets The affected lot was manufactured between August 8, 2022 and November 15, 2022, the country’s largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing. ”It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality,” it stated. Read more.

Tech Tattle Will ChatGPT take your job? Here are some areas that the AI will affect For many, ChatGPT has become a looming threat on the horizon. A mythical creature ready to swoop down and gobble up our jobs. But is there any truth to that? And what will be the impact on the workplace? Read more