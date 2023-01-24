Axis Bank on January 23 reported healthy growth in its net profit on the back of higher net interest income (NII), net interest margins expansion, higher fees and moderation in operating expenses. Read more.
Municipal House to elect Delhi's mayor and Deputy mayor
KSRTC to go on a state wide strike; govt making efforts to fulfil demands
Scattered rains in North; temperatures to go down Tomorrow
SC to hear journalist Rana Ayyub's plea in money laundering case
JEE main session 1, day 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted
RSS chief to arrive in Jaipur for 5-day visit
Now GoMechanic founders have sent proposals as a part of initial talks for a potential buyout to these unicorn companies, sources said. GoMechanic was last valued at $285 million and counts Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, Chiratae Ventures, Orios Ventures and venture debt firm Stride Ventures among its prominent investors. Read more.
The uptake of flu and pneumonia shots, recommended for the elderly and those with low immunity, has increased dramatically in India over the last two years amid a rise in cases of pneumococcal sepsis being reported. Read more.
The affected lot was manufactured between August 8, 2022 and November 15, 2022, the country’s largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing. ”It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality,” it stated. Read more.
For many, ChatGPT has become a looming threat on the horizon. A mythical creature ready to swoop down and gobble up our jobs. But is there any truth to that? And what will be the impact on the workplace? Read more
Cameron's other two films that have crossed $2 billion at the worldwide box office include the original "Avatar" (2009), which is number one of all-time, with $2.923 billion on a $237 million budget and "Titanic" (1997) with 2.195 billion against a budget of $200 million. Read more.
