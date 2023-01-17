 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
State-run OMCs likely to perform better in Q3 amid lower marketing losses

Oil Marketing companies (OMCs) are likely to perform better in the third quarter of the current financial year compared to the September quarter on account of lower marketing losses and higher gross refining margins (GRM). Read More

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today


  • Last day for UGC NET 2023 Application process

  • Bajrang Dal to stage 2-day nationwide protests starting today

  • Tribal outfit to start month-long yatra to 'save Parasnath hill' Tomorrow

  • Supreme Court to hear plea of Google against NCLAT order

  • First G20 Health Working Group meeting in Trivandrum begins

  • Mamata Banerjee to visit poll-bound Meghalaya

Big Story
India’s energy imports soar in April-December 2022, Russian crude imports stay high

Energy imports by India jumped in the nine months ended December as domestic demand remained high amid the global energy crisis. Among imported commodities, the highest surge was reported in petroleum, crude and petroleum products, followed by coal, coke and briquette, according to the data released by Ministry of Commerce & Industry on January 16. Read More

Coronavirus
MC Exclusive | Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine likely to be available only in corporate hospitals in major cities

Senior executives with the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), the largest body of private hospitals in the country, said that most major corporate hospitals have started negotiating with Bharat Biotech to procure the vaccine, albeit in small quantities. Read More

Auto
Battle of the offroaders: Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar vs Force Gurkha

The sport of offroading isn’t big in India, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a market for it. Enthusiasts constantly seek the thrill of taking their vehicle off the beaten path in search of adventure. And while SUVs obviously fare better than other four-wheelers, only a handful come close to being genuine offroaders. Read More

Tech Tattle
Motorola Edge 40 Pro global price leaked online, check expected specifications & other details

Motorola is gearing up to announce a new flagship smartphone globally. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is expected to make its global debut sometime next month. The Edge 40 Pro is expected to be a rebadged version of the Moto X40 that was unveiled in China back in December 2023. Read More

Tailpiece
Italy's most-wanted mafia boss arrested after 30-year hunt

Italy's Carabinieri police on Monday arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, the country's most wanted mafia boss who had been on the run for three decades. Messina Denaro, who was detained in the Sicilian capital Palermo, is alleged to be a boss of Sicily's Cosa Nostra mafia. Read More