Market Buzz State-run OMCs likely to perform better in Q3 amid lower marketing losses Oil Marketing companies (OMCs) are likely to perform better in the third quarter of the current financial year compared to the September quarter on account of lower marketing losses and higher gross refining margins (GRM). Read More

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Last day for UGC NET 2023 Application process

Last day for UGC NET 2023 Application process

Bajrang Dal to stage 2-day nationwide protests starting today



Tribal outfit to start month-long yatra to 'save Parasnath hill' Tomorrow



Supreme Court to hear plea of Google against NCLAT order



First G20 Health Working Group meeting in Trivandrum begins



Mamata Banerjee to visit poll-bound Meghalaya



Big Story India’s energy imports soar in April-December 2022, Russian crude imports stay high Energy imports by India jumped in the nine months ended December as domestic demand remained high amid the global energy crisis. Among imported commodities, the highest surge was reported in petroleum, crude and petroleum products, followed by coal, coke and briquette, according to the data released by Ministry of Commerce & Industry on January 16. Read More

Coronavirus MC Exclusive | Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine likely to be available only in corporate hospitals in major cities Senior executives with the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), the largest body of private hospitals in the country, said that most major corporate hospitals have started negotiating with Bharat Biotech to procure the vaccine, albeit in small quantities. Read More

Auto Battle of the offroaders: Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar vs Force Gurkha The sport of offroading isn’t big in India, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a market for it. Enthusiasts constantly seek the thrill of taking their vehicle off the beaten path in search of adventure. And while SUVs obviously fare better than other four-wheelers, only a handful come close to being genuine offroaders. Read More

Tech Tattle Motorola Edge 40 Pro global price leaked online, check expected specifications & other details Motorola is gearing up to announce a new flagship smartphone globally. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is expected to make its global debut sometime next month. The Edge 40 Pro is expected to be a rebadged version of the Moto X40 that was unveiled in China back in December 2023. Read More