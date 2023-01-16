State-run OMCs likely to perform better in Q3 amid lower marketing losses

(Representative Image)

Oil Marketing companies (OMCs) are likely to perform better in the third quarter of the current financial year compared to the September quarter on account of lower marketing losses and higher gross refining margins (GRM).

According to brokerages, healthy petrol marketing margins and decline in crude oil prices would work in favour of the oil companies.

“Although we expect OMCs results to be operationally better (Q3 EBIDTA loss of Rs 8.5 bn vs Rs 201 bn in September 2022, excluding LPG grants of Rs 220 bn), we estimate the OMC loss to be Rs 72.4 bn. OMCs will fare better owing to: 1) Lower marketing losses (blended loss of Rs 3 vs Rs 8.7 in Q2), 2) Higher GRMs, 3) No inventory loss. In Q4, margins will improve due to profitable blended marketing margins (currently Rs 1.5 / litre), as also refining strength,” said Avishek Datta, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, in a report.

In the second quarter, state-run OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — had reported consolidated losses for a second consecutive quarter, of Rs 3,805.73 crore, as they struggled with low marketing margins on the sale of petrol, diesel, and domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

According to Bloomberg estimates, IOCL is expected to post a net profit of Rs 2,299.80 crore in the December quarter, compared to a net loss of Rs 272.35 crore in the second quarter (Q2FY23). HPCL is expected to report net loss of Rs 336.40 crore in the third quarter, compared to net loss of Rs 2,172 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. BPCL is expected to post a net loss of Rs 675.30 crore in Q3, against a net loss of Rs 338.49 crore in the quarter ended September 30.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

The three firms are expected to announce their third quarter earnings later this month or in February.

OMCs typically revise retail petrol and diesel prices daily, based on the rolling average of international benchmark prices over the past 15 days. However, they left prices unchanged in 2022 despite soaring crude prices to control the inflation in the country, which dented their bottom line.

OMCs expect Rs 50,000 crore cash compensation from the government for the financial year 2023-24, industry sources told CNBC-TV18. The demand for compensation is to make up for the losses on fuel sale incurred by the companies in the first half of the current financial year, according to the sources.

“OMCs have sought compensation for losses so far in auto fuels, and we believe that if the windfall tax collection of Rs 390 bn is allocated to them, it would more than cover the Rs 273 bn of combined PBT (profit before tax) losses seen in H1FY23. H2 seems relatively better, and OMCs can likely report a positive bottomline as petrol marketing margins hover at Rs10 / litre, LPG and diesel crack margins stay steady, the average oil price declines from $100-110 / barrel to ~$90 / barrel, and the currency is comparatively stable. With key elections over, there is a window for some RSP (retail selling price) hikes too, especially in diesel, to further reduce marketing under-recoveries,” said Emkay in a report.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal maintained a Buy rating for IOCL, and a Neutral rating for BPCL and HPCL.

“The benchmark SG (Singapore) GRM contracted to $6.2 / barrel in Q3 (from $7.1 / barrel in 2QFY23), led by a decline in the prices of product cracks. Retail auto fuel margins are likely to be better at Rs 1.7-2.0 / litre in 3QFY23, led by a decline in Brent prices. We maintain our Buy rating on IOCL and Neutral rating on BPCL and HPCL,” said Motilal Oswal in a report.