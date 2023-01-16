Market Buzz FPIs withdraw Rs 15,000 crore from equities in two weeks of January Foreign investors offloaded around Rs 15,000 crore worth of Indian equities in the first two weeks of January amid risks of Covid in some parts of the world and recession worries in the US. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

India wholesale prices data to be out for December

WEF begins in Davos, Switzerland

Visakhapatnam-Sec’bad Vande Bharat Express train to run from today

SC to hear Google plea against CCI penalty

Supreme Court to hear plea on Joshimath sinking

Karnataka Congress to release a separate manifesto for women

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 India launch

Q3 Earnings reports: Bank of Maharashtra, Federal Bank, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kesoram industries Tomorrow

China Q4 GDP

China Retail Sales data for December

UK Jobs report for November

Q4 Earnings reports: Goldman Sachs, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley

Big Story States should make promises on freebies with their financial health in mind, FM Sitharaman says Ahead of her Budget 2023-2024 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 15 addressed the concerning politics of freebies being provided or promised by several parties and states to win elections. Read here.

Automobile New-age EV Startups that are shaking-up the establishment India’s startup ecosystem has proven to be a hotbed of technological innovation, particularly for the burgeoning EV space. With many of the EV startups showcasing their creations and technologies at the Auto Expo 2023, the established order will soon be firmly shaken-up this year. Here are the most disruptive brands to look out for and the individuals driving change. Details here.

Your Money Gold prices hit record high: What you should do now The yellow metal is on fire. Gold futures traded at a new high of Rs 56,245 per 10 grams on the MCX. In international markets, gold has crossed the important psychological mark of $1,900 per ounce. The recovery in international prices of gold since November 2022, along with a weak Rupee in last one year, have ensured that Indian portfolios with an allocation towards gold have done well. Does that mean you should invest more in the ultimate currency? Read here.

Tech Tattle Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales are Live | Here are the best deals on mobile phones As India gears up for its 24th Republic Day on January 26, 2023, major e-commerce brands like Amazon and Flipkart have already begun running sales ahead of times. Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is live and will run until January 20, while Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale also runs through January 15 to January 20. Here are some of the best deals on mobile phones during these sales. Click here to get details.