Market Buzz Wipro Q3 Preview | Revenue to jump 14% YoY, net profit to be flat; all eyes on Q4 guidance Wipro Q3 numbers are expected to be released after market hours on January 13. The company might post revenue growth of 1 percent sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms, believe analysts, which will be in line with the management’s guidance of 0.5-2 percent. According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue might come in at Rs 23,436 crore, registering 14.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax is expected to be flat at Rs 2,952 crore. These numbers indicate sequential growth of 3.5 percent for revenue and 11 percent for net profit. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Wipro Q3 earnings

PM Modi to flag off ‘Ganga Vilas’ in Varanasi

CBI to reply to Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot's plea of ‘illegal arrest’

SC to hear plea challenging Bihar's caste-based census

Bombay HC to hear Nawab Malik's bail plea

PM Modi to hold a pre-budget meeting with economists and experts

Bids submitted for Srei group entities to be put to vote

Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea to be heard Tomorrow

Makar Sankranti/Pongal festival

Oppo A78 5G India launch

Big Story CPI inflation falls again in December, hits 1-year low of 5.72% India's headline retail inflation rate eased to a one-year low of 5.72 percent in December from 5.88 percent the previous month, data released on January 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. At 5.72 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is below the consensus estimate. Read here.

Budget 2023 Expectations Bibek Debroy hopes for move towards exemption-less tax system India’s upcoming Union Budget should hopefully incentivize taxpayers to move towards an exemption-less direct tax system, which would increase revenue, broaden the tax base and reduce compliance cost and litigation, according to the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Read here.

Automobile India can become exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation: Nitin Gadkari Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's mission for clean energy will help in making India an exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 12. Speaking on the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, Gadkari said, "Today, India is an importer of this energy but with industry innovation, India will be an exporter of Green Hydrogen," adding that the government is glad that automobile industry is "thinking seriously about alternative fuel." Read here.

Your Money Where to invest Rs 10 lakh today? Tata MF’s Rahul Singh is betting on these 3 sectors Rahul Singh, Chief Investment Officer - Equities at Tata Mutual Fund, recommends a 60 percent allocation to equity and 40 percent to debt. This debt allocation will provide stability to the equity side, he says. The five categories of equity that he recommends, which will help generate alpha (outperformance over benchmark indices), are large-cap, mid-cap, balanced advantage, multi-cap, and small-cap. Speaking about sectors, the expert says banking, capital goods and manufacturing are the sectors that will do well in 2023. Read more here.