Wipro Q3 numbers are expected to be released after market hours on January 13. The company might post revenue growth of 1 percent sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms, believe analysts, which will be in line with the management’s guidance of 0.5-2 percent. According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue might come in at Rs 23,436 crore, registering 14.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax is expected to be flat at Rs 2,952 crore. These numbers indicate sequential growth of 3.5 percent for revenue and 11 percent for net profit. Read here.
Today
Wipro Q3 earnings
PM Modi to flag off ‘Ganga Vilas’ in Varanasi
CBI to reply to Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot's plea of ‘illegal arrest’
SC to hear plea challenging Bihar's caste-based census
Bombay HC to hear Nawab Malik's bail plea
PM Modi to hold a pre-budget meeting with economists and experts
Bids submitted for Srei group entities to be put to vote
Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea to be heard Tomorrow
Makar Sankranti/Pongal festival
Oppo A78 5G India launch
Today
India's headline retail inflation rate eased to a one-year low of 5.72 percent in December from 5.88 percent the previous month, data released on January 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. At 5.72 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is below the consensus estimate. Read here.
India's headline retail inflation rate eased to a one-year low of 5.72 percent in December from 5.88 percent the previous month, data released on January 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. At 5.72 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is below the consensus estimate. Read here.
India’s upcoming Union Budget should hopefully incentivize taxpayers to move towards an exemption-less direct tax system, which would increase revenue, broaden the tax base and reduce compliance cost and litigation, according to the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Read here.
India’s upcoming Union Budget should hopefully incentivize taxpayers to move towards an exemption-less direct tax system, which would increase revenue, broaden the tax base and reduce compliance cost and litigation, according to the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Read here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's mission for clean energy will help in making India an exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 12. Speaking on the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, Gadkari said, "Today, India is an importer of this energy but with industry innovation, India will be an exporter of Green Hydrogen," adding that the government is glad that automobile industry is "thinking seriously about alternative fuel." Read here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's mission for clean energy will help in making India an exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 12. Speaking on the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, Gadkari said, "Today, India is an importer of this energy but with industry innovation, India will be an exporter of Green Hydrogen," adding that the government is glad that automobile industry is "thinking seriously about alternative fuel." Read here.
Rahul Singh, Chief Investment Officer - Equities at Tata Mutual Fund, recommends a 60 percent allocation to equity and 40 percent to debt. This debt allocation will provide stability to the equity side, he says. The five categories of equity that he recommends, which will help generate alpha (outperformance over benchmark indices), are large-cap, mid-cap, balanced advantage, multi-cap, and small-cap. Speaking about sectors, the expert says banking, capital goods and manufacturing are the sectors that will do well in 2023. Read more here.
Rahul Singh, Chief Investment Officer - Equities at Tata Mutual Fund, recommends a 60 percent allocation to equity and 40 percent to debt. This debt allocation will provide stability to the equity side, he says. The five categories of equity that he recommends, which will help generate alpha (outperformance over benchmark indices), are large-cap, mid-cap, balanced advantage, multi-cap, and small-cap. Speaking about sectors, the expert says banking, capital goods and manufacturing are the sectors that will do well in 2023. Read more here.
The luxury cruiser will set off on a historic journey on Friday, winding through some of India's most famous cultural and religious sites. The MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on January 13 and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1. Tickets for the cruise are priced at Rs 12.59 lakh each, according to government sources. Click here to read more details.
The luxury cruiser will set off on a historic journey on Friday, winding through some of India's most famous cultural and religious sites. The MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on January 13 and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1. Tickets for the cruise are priced at Rs 12.59 lakh each, according to government sources. Click here to read more details.