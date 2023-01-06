Market Buzz After a year of struggle for consumer staples, 2023 looks promising for FMCG The year 2022 was one of struggles for the Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies which battled simultaneously on two very important fronts — soaring raw material costs and food inflation on one side, and dismal rural demand on the other. However, the early shoots of a trend reversal have begun to showing up and the sector may finally come out of the woods this year. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Second national conference of chief secretaries in New Delhi

SC to hear PILs on same-sex marriage

US President Biden plans to commemorate 2nd anniversary of attack on Capitol Tomorrow

Deadline for IDBI Bank sale bids submission

PM Modi to chair national conference of chief secretaries

Tunisha Sharma's death case: Mumbai Court hearing in actor Sheezan Khan's bail plea

Big Story Sebi permits govt's shareholding in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as 'public' after stake sale The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given its nod for reclassification of the government's shareholding in IDBI Bank as "public" following its stake sale, as per a regulatory filing submitted on January 5. "The voting rights of GoI shall not exceed 15 percent of the total voting rights of the bank," Sebi stated. Read here.

Your Money How to choose the right ETF Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a popular investing tool for many investors and have come a long way from when they started their journey in India two decades ago. The universe of ETFs has grown rapidly in the last few years. With so many ETFs in the market, the question is: how do you decide which one to choose? Read here.

Technology Showtime for tech industry; India to lead in artificial intelligence: Satya Nadella Considering how far the tech industry has come, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella feels, It is 'showtime' for them. "The most exciting thing to happen in the industry, perhaps, is the coming of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, an artificially intelligent chatbot," he told CNBC TV18 in an interview. Read here.

Tech Tattle Redmi Note 12 series launched in India Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Redmi Note 12 series in India. The Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G arrive with MediaTek and Qualcomm processing hardware. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ also marks new ground for the ‘Note’ series, falling in India’s sub-30K segment for the first time. Here's a quick look at the phones' price and specifications.