Market Buzz Indian equities look set to lose momentum in 2023 Indian stocks that offered a refuge from losses that plagued global equity investors in 2022 look set to lose momentum next year as sky-high valuations weigh on market enthusiasm.That’s the consensus from analysts and strategists, who also expect the rupee to underperform emerging-market currencies broadly and the nation’s bonds to benefit from inclusion in major global indexes. Read here.

Big Story Weeks before Budget, CEA Nageswaran warns govt capex can't keep rising at same pace Capital expenditure by the public sector cannot keep increasing as rapidly as it has in recent years, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has said. The comments by Nageswaran come at a time when expectations are that the Centre may keep pressing hard on the capex pedal in the Budget for 2023-24, set to be presented in Parliament on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who incidentally said last month that the government would "continue to keep pushing on capital expenditure". Read more here.

Budget Expectations 2023 Will the Budget offer more sops for home buyers? The last three years have been good for homebuyers. Low interest rates amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and subdued home prices fuelled rising demand for homes as people shifted to working remotely as offices shut down. Home loan rates have since gone up, but demand for housing is still intact. Experts believe that to sustain demand, the government should introduce homebuyer-friendly measures in Budget 2023. Read more here.

Your Money RBI rate hikes bring cheer to depositors. These savings accounts pay up to 7.5% interest From Ujjivan to Bandhan Bank, small finance banks and new private banks have been offering higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to leading private and public sector banks to acquire new retail customers. Here are the banks which have raised the interest rates on savings accounts and are offering up to 7.5 percent interest rates.

