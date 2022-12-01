Market Buzz Five stocks accounted for over 50% of increase in Nifty’s market cap Five stocks including Reliance and TCS accounted for over 50 percent of the increase in the Nifty 50’s market capitalisation over the past two months. During this time, the market cap of the top five stocks – Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and HDFC, together increased by Rs 7.05 lakh crore, accounting for more than 50 percent of the gains in the Nifty’s market cap. Reliance Industries alone contributed almost 20 percent to the increase. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Gujarat Assembly election: 1st phase voting

India assume G20 Presidency

Mumbai's municipal corporation BMC to start special measles vaccination drive

Multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in WB: ED to question daughter of TMC's Anubrata Mondal

Sanjay Raut summoned by Belgaum court for 2018 ‘provocative speech’

Facebook to remove religious views, political views, 'interested in' and address fields from user profile

Rashtrapati Bhavan open for public viewing

Hero motorcycles, scooters get expensive

Xiaomi 13 series launch

Infinix Hot 20 5G series launch in India

FIFA WC matches: Poland vs Argentina; Saudi Arabia vs Mexico; Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco Tomorrow

3-day Chandigarh Carnival to begin

Mercedes GLB SUV launch in India

2023 BMW S1000RR bike to debut in India

iQoo 11, Neo 7 SE launch

Huawei Nova 10 SE to launch in China

FIFA WC matches: Costa Rica vs Germany; Japan vs Spain; South Korea vs Portugal; Ghana vs Uruguay

Big Story GDP growth falls to 6.3% in Jul-Sep, meets expectations India's GDP growth more than halved to 6.3 percent in July-September from 13.5 percent in April-June, data released on November 30 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. At 6.3 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is in line with the consensus estimate – and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) own forecast – of 6.3 percent, as per a Moneycontrol poll. Read here for more.

IPO Watch Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: Offer subscribed 35.49 times, retail portion booked 21.53 times on final day Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard’s initial public offering was subscribed 35.49 times on November 30, the final day of bidding, with investors sending in bids for 28.43 crore shares against an offer size of 80.12 lakh. Retail investors bought shares 21.53 times the allotted quota and employees bid 7.48 times the portion set aside for them in the offer. The company reserved 55,000 shares for its employees, who would get them at a discount of Rs 10 a share to the final offer price. Read here.

Your Money MC Explains | What is an InvIT and why should investors have it in their portfolios? Infrastructure investment trusts, or InvITs, have been around for a while but many investors are still unaware of this option for investing that may very well replace some, if not all, of their debt investments with a little different flavour and a higher risk-reward ratio. Should individual investors think about investing in InvITs? Before choosing to invest in this new asset class, let’s go through the basics. Read here.

Tech Tattle ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition launched The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition has officially been unveiled in China alongside the ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+. The Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition is a special edition model of the Axon 40 Ultra and features different memory configurations, a unique space-themed design, and a better build. The phone is already up for pre-order in China, although there is no information about international availability. Here’s all you need to know about the phone's price, features, specifications and more.