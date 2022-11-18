Market Buzz Indian markets look pricey but robust fundamentals attract foreign investors Foreign institutional investors are back betting big on the Indian markets with the inflationary environment beginning to cool off, fueling hopes of less aggressive rate hikes by the central banks world over, bond yields easing out, and the dollar index going down. The return of foreign investors have through the last five months has sent the Nifty within the striking distance of its all-time high as it touched its 52-week high of 18,428 on November 15. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Vikram-S, India's first private rocket launch from Sriharikota

International conference on curbing terror fundingin New Delhi

FinMin, IBA meet on to discuss reform agenda for PSBs

CLAT 2023 application submission last date

India vs New Zealand first of three-match T20I series in Wellington Tomorrow

All-India bank strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association

Former PM Indira Gandhi's 105th birth anniversary

India International Trade Fair 2022 to open in Delhi

International Gita festival to open in Kurukshetra

Air Fest 2022 in Nagpur

Big Story Tata Group plans to merge carriers under Air India, scrap Vistara brand Tata Group is considering a plan to integrate its four airline brands under Air India Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said, as the sprawling company prepares to rebuild its faltering aviation empire. India’s largest conglomerate is also considering scrapping the Vistara brand, which is Singapore Airlines Ltd’s local affiliate in the South Asian nation, the people said, declining to be identified because the discussions are private. Singapore Airlines is evaluating the size of the stake it should take in the combined entity, one of the people said. Read here.

Your Money Here are the top PMS strategies that delivered up to 23% annualised returns in 10 years Portfolio management services (PMS) strategies too have rewarded long-term investors handsomely. Here, we list the top PMS strategies in terms of their returns over the last 10 years, as per data from PMSBazaar.com. Read here.

Startup Tales Meet the IIT engineers behind India’s first private rocket launch—Mission Prarambh Space tech startup Skyroot Aerospace, set up by two Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharat Daka, is set to launch India's first privately-manufactured rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on November 18, a giant stride for the country's space ambitions. Chandana recounts to Moneycontrol how they went about the mission that would put their startup in the league of Elon Musk's SpaceX. Read here.

Tech Tattle Oppo A1 5G Pro launched with 108 MP dual cameras Chinese phonemaker Oppo has unveiled a new budget 5G smartphone in its A series. The Oppo A1 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon chipset, a dual-camera setup, high refresh rate display, a large battery and fast charging. Price, specifications & all you need to know here.