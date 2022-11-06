Market Buzz 52 smallcap stocks rise up to 45% Indian market continued its winning streak in the third consecutive week ended November 4 supported by strong FII flow, better earnings, strong GST collection and better manufacturing data. The BSE Small-cap index added 1.4 percent with Karnataka Bank, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Lancer Containers Lines, PDS, Reliance Communications, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Siyaram Silk Mills rising 20-45 percent. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Assembly bypoll 2022 results in 6 seats

Indian naval ships to participate in International Fleet Review at Yokosuka

South Africa vs Netherlands at 5:30 AM; Pakistan vs Bangladesh at 9:30 AM; India vs Zimbabwe at 1:30 PM Tomorrow

Total Lunar Eclipse

MoS External Affairs Muraleedharan to visit Brazil

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

Big Story 'No choice', says Elon Musk as he justifies massive layoffs at Twitter Amid massive layoffs at Twitter across the world, including in India, and the subsequent backlash, the microblogging site's new owner Elon Musk on Saturday justified the move, saying there was "no choice" when the company was losing millions of dollars daily. "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk tweeted. Read here.

Your Money Here are two good investments for those over 60 and seeking regular income The Small Savings Schemes of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and PM Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) are available for senior citizens. And if both you and your spouse are over the age of 60, then the two of you can park your funds in these two schemes to enjoy regular, stable income at attractive rates of interest. However, the two come with upper limits. Read here.

IPO Watch Kaynes Technology India IPO to open on November 10; price band at Rs 559-587 per share Design-led electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India has decided to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 10. This would be the 29th public issue getting launched in the current calendar year. The price band has been fixed at Rs 559-587 per share. The issue will close on November 14, while the anchor book will be opened for a day on November 9, a day before the issue opens. More details here.

Tech Tattle Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ key specifications leaked online ahead of its launch Oppo is set to announce three new smartphones in the Reno 9 series - Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+ and all the three phones are expected to debut in China soon. The Oppo Reno 9 series could arrive in India as early as January. While details surrounding the launch and the specifications of the Reno 9 series are still unavailable, a new leak reveals the specifications of the top-end Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ 5G. Click here to know.