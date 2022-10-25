India’s over $3 trillion worth of stock market made a strong start to the new Hindu calendar year of Samvat 2079 on October 24, with the mood on the Street cautiously optimistic after a year of volatility and negative returns. The benchmark indices – Nifty 50 and BSE-Sensex - ended the special one-hour muhurat trading session with gains of 0.9 percent each. Read more here.
Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom's former chancellor of the exchequer, is set to become the country's next prime minister, as his only rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the leadership race on October 24. This will make Sunak the first person of Indian-origin to occupy the top political seat at 10 Downing Street. Read more here.
One of the major causes of disruption in finances, post-Diwali, is overspending, especially on things you don’t need. “To avoid that, having a festive budget and a festive fund are musts,” says Anup Bansal, Chief Business Officer, Scripbox. Here are five hacks that will help you to cut the extra expenditure. Read more here.
Delhi's air quality turned "very poor" on October 24 amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed the accumulation of pollutants. However, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 312 was still the second best for Diwali day in seven years. Before this, the city recorded an AQI of 281 on Diwali in 2018. Read more here.
From iPhone 14 Pro to Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, here are some gifting suggestions for tech enthusiasts in this festive season. Read more here.
India’s iconic win over Pakistan led to an outburst of emotions and joy throughout the country, with Virat Kohli’s innings being one of his bests. The India-Pakistan cricket match held people so much that along with the heartbeats, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India also witnessed a skip. Read more here.
