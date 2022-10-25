Market Buzz Taking Stock | Dalal Street cautiously optimistic for new Samvat after strong start India’s over $3 trillion worth of stock market made a strong start to the new Hindu calendar year of Samvat 2079 on October 24, with the mood on the Street cautiously optimistic after a year of volatility and negative returns. The benchmark indices – Nifty 50 and BSE-Sensex - ended the special one-hour muhurat trading session with gains of 0.9 percent each. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Partial solar eclipse to be visible

Cyclone Sitrang likely to make landfall on Bangladesh coast

PUC certificate becomes mandatory to refuel in Delhi

Maharashtra NEET UG: Provisional merit list to be out Tomorrow

Mallikarjun Kharge to assume Congress presidency

Dabur to announce Q2 results, consider interim dividend

Onset of dry weather system across India: Skymet

Big Story Rishi Sunak to be UK's next prime minister as only rival drops out of race Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom's former chancellor of the exchequer, is set to become the country's next prime minister, as his only rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the leadership race on October 24. This will make Sunak the first person of Indian-origin to occupy the top political seat at 10 Downing Street. Read more here.

Your Money For this festive season, here are five hacks to plug that hole in your wallet One of the major causes of disruption in finances, post-Diwali, is overspending, especially on things you don’t need. “To avoid that, having a festive budget and a festive fund are musts,” says Anup Bansal, Chief Business Officer, Scripbox. Here are five hacks that will help you to cut the extra expenditure. Read more here.

Health Delhi's air turns 'very poor', but still second best on Diwali in 7 years Delhi's air quality turned "very poor" on October 24 amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed the accumulation of pollutants. However, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 312 was still the second best for Diwali day in seven years. Before this, the city recorded an AQI of 281 on Diwali in 2018. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Check out these cool Diwali gifting options for tech enthusiasts From iPhone 14 Pro to Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, here are some gifting suggestions for tech enthusiasts in this festive season. Read more here.