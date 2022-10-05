Market Buzz Sensex, Nifty have fallen over 6% since last Dussehra, first time in 12 years India’s benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are down over 6 percent each from Dussehra last year to date. This is the first time since 2011 that both equity indices have posted such losses. In the same period, foreign investors sold around $27.78 billion in local equities, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 3.17 trillion. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Dussehra festival

EAM S Jaishankar to visit New Zealand & Australia

OPEC+ meeting

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS-Bilaspur

Telangana CM to declare name of his national party

Microsoft to discontinue Swiftkey on iOS Tomorrow

LIC 'Multicap' mutual fund to open

Sonia Gandhi to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mysuru

JEE-Mains exam manipulation: Russian national sent to CBI custody till tomorrow

Team India to depart for Australia for preparatory camp ahead of T20WC

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders to open in India

Big Story Jio announces beta trial services of True 5G in four cities Jio True 5G service will first be available as part of a beta trial in four cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi, starting Dussehra. Jio True 5G is expected to become the world’s most advanced 5G service, offering users unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps+ speeds. Reliance Jio also announced that the beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready. Read here for more details.

Your Money Investing overseas? Keep these tax rules in mind Diversification of your investment portfolio across asset classes is always a good idea, especially in volatile times like the current situation the global and Indian markets are facing today. In fact, you can spread out your risks not only in terms of asset classes but also across geographies, as many affluent Indians are increasingly doing. While it can be a rewarding experience for your portfolio, you should take the plunge only after doing your homework on overseas investments. Understand overseas tax rules here.

Edtech Startup Tales Why the same topper’s face appears on multiple coaching centre ads From straightforward pitches, to offers of cash and cars, and even blackmail, coaching centres caught in the vortex of intense rivalry are trying every trick to lure the brightest students so that they can leverage the association with the toppers later. Read here.

Tech Tattle Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders to open in India from October 6 The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders in India will begin on October 6 at 9:30 pm (IST). According to leaks, the Pixel 7 price will be set at $599 (Roughly Rs 48,500), while the Pixel 7 Pro will start from $899 (Roughly Rs 72,800). Expected specs and camera features here.