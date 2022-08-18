Technical View | Momentum picks up, Nifty closing in on 18,000 Market Buzz The Nifty continued to gain for the seventh successive session and closed in on the psychologically vital 18,000 mark on August 17 even as the Sensex closed above 60,000 for the first time after April 5. All sectors, barring auto, participated in the rally. The information technology sector emerged as the biggest gainer closing more than a percent higher. The Nifty, which closed 119 points higher at 17,944, formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts. Read more here.

Take a look at these key events Watch out Today NEET UG result likely

WB teacher recruitment scam: Partha Chatterjee, aide’s judicial custody ends

Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case: Varanasi court’s next hearing

Maruti Suzuki to launch 3rd generation Alto K10

Realme 9i launch

Oppo ColorOS 13 launch

Lenovo Legion Y70 gaming smartphone launch

Poco M4 5G launch

Realme 9i 5G to be unveiled Tomorrow Krishna Janmashtami festival

SpaceX rocket launch

Bugatti's upcoming special model to debut

New Lucid Air variant to debut

Cabinet okays expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to aid travel, tourism sectors Big Story The Union Cabinet has approved the expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on August 17. The additional funds will be made available exclusively for the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, the minister said. Read more here.

Revised, belated and updated income tax returns: Do you know the difference between them? Your Money If you have already filed your income tax return, but discovered any mistake or missed reporting any income, you can file a revised return. If you have not yet filed an income tax return for FY 2021-22, you can file a belated return. If you want to update your older return you can do that too. But there are penalties and limitations associated with it. More on this here.

Exclusive | Unacademy halves Relevel team to 700 Startup layoffs continue SoftBank-backed Unacademy’s job guarantee program vertical, Relevel, on which the edtech unicorn has been extremely bullish lately, has halved its team to 700 employees over the last two to three months amid a global slowdown in the job market. Read here.

Digit Insurance's IPO documents in five charts IPO Watch The company filed draft documents for an initial public offering (IPO) on August 16, looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore from a fresh issue of shares and through an offer for sale of 10.94 crore equity shares for an undisclosed amount. According to sources, the size of the IPO is likely to be around Rs 5,000 crore. Digit Insurance provides motor, health, travel, fire and other small-ticket insurance and has a market share of 2.4 percent in the general insurance space. Here are five charts that summarise the company's key metrics, financials and current shareholding.