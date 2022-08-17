The Nifty traded higher for a sixth consecutive session to close at more than a four-month high of 17,825, up 127 points, on August 16. The index, however, formed the indecisive Doji candle on the daily chart, raising doubts over the sustainability of the uptrend. Read more here.
Startups should bring down the cost of acquiring customers and should make money organically rather than splashing on advertisements if they are to weather the much-talked-about funding winter, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani told Moneycontrol in an interview aired on August 15. Read here.
Goal-based financial planning is an investment process that allows you to achieve goals across different stages of life. It is the process of defining different goals, quantifying them in value, and then having an investment plan to meet the goals. Read here.
Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed Digit Insurance has filed draft documents for an initial public offering (IPO). As per the documents, the company is looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore from a fresh issue of shares and through an offer for sale of 10.94 crore equity shares for an undisclosed amount. Sources, however, said the total size of the IPO is likely to be around Rs 5,000 crore. Read here.
News of Adam Neumann’s new residential real estate company, called Flow, has created ripples in the Silicon Valley. Nearly three years after Neumann stepped down as the CEO of WeWork following allegations of mismanagement, toxic work culture and the company’s failed IPO, it was reported that the 43-year-old is in charge of Flow, a real estate startup valued at a billion dollars. Read more here.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were recently unveiled in global markets. While Samsung did reveal the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 series in India, the prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 were still under wraps, until now. Details of the launch offer, how to pre-book and more here.
