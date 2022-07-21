BlackRock Inc is used to breaking records. The world’s largest asset manager was the first firm to break through $10 trillion of assets under management. But the bigger they are, the harder they fall. This year BlackRock chalked up another record: the largest amount of money lost by a single firm over a six-month period. In the first half of this year, it lost $1.7 trillion of clients’ money.
Today
Indian Presidential Election: Counting of votes from 11 am in Parliament
Tomorrow
Vodafone Idea board to meet
Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED in National Herald case
Next hearing of Gyanvapi mosque case
Q1 Results: Crisil, RBL Bank, PVR Ltd, IDBI Bank, Mphasis, Hindustan Zinc
SpiceJet to start 26 new flights
Q1 Results: Reliance Industries Ltd, Bandhan Bank, HDFC AMC, JSW Steel
Wipro Limited (Wipro) on July 20 reported a 20.93 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,563.6 crore for the quarter ended June as compared to a PAT of Rs 3,242.6 crore recorded during the same period last year. Read more
Over the last few years, a forex card has become a popular travel companion for many travellers. A forex card is a prepaid debit card, loaded with a foreign currency. However, these days some neo-banks have begun offering Global Rupee travel cards. That’s a new type of card in the highly-competitive market of credit, debit and prepaid cards. Which one of these works out better? Read more
India should not deprive itself from the benefits of cryptocurrencies, experts said, a couple of days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the Reserve Bank of India's apprehensions on the unregulated virtual currencies. The experts and industry players whom Moneycontrol spoke to stressed that despite the regulatory concerns, the government should consider the benefits that can come through the widespread usage of cryptocurrencies. Read more
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss will battle it out to become Britain's next prime minister after they won the final lawmaker vote, setting up the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson. Read more
Before Elon Musk was surrounded by luxury yachts in Greece and massive lawsuits filed by Twitter for backing away from the $44 billion deal, the tech billionaire had in December last year shared some career advice for young people. ″(Don’t) try to be a leader for the sake of being a leader,” he said. “A lot of times... the people you want as leaders are the people who don’t want to be leaders.” Read more
