Big Story How BlackRock lost $1.7 trillion in six months BlackRock Inc is used to breaking records. The world’s largest asset manager was the first firm to break through $10 trillion of assets under management. But the bigger they are, the harder they fall. This year BlackRock chalked up another record: the largest amount of money lost by a single firm over a six-month period. In the first half of this year, it lost $1.7 trillion of clients’ money.

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED in National Herald case

Next hearing of Gyanvapi mosque case

Q1 Results: Crisil, RBL Bank, PVR Ltd, IDBI Bank, Mphasis, Hindustan Zinc Tomorrow Vodafone Idea board to meet

SpiceJet to start 26 new flights

Q1 Results: Reliance Industries Ltd, Bandhan Bank, HDFC AMC, JSW Steel

Wipro Q1 Results | Net profit tanks 21% YoY to Rs 2,564 crore, revenue grows 16% Wipro Limited (Wipro) on July 20 reported a 20.93 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,563.6 crore for the quarter ended June as compared to a PAT of Rs 3,242.6 crore recorded during the same period last year.

Does a Rupee travel card work out better than a forex card? Over the last few years, a forex card has become a popular travel companion for many travellers. A forex card is a prepaid debit card, loaded with a foreign currency. However, these days some neo-banks have begun offering Global Rupee travel cards. That's a new type of card in the highly-competitive market of credit, debit and prepaid cards. Which one of these works out better?

'India should not lose out on benefits of crypto', say experts after RBI, FM's red-flags India should not deprive itself from the benefits of cryptocurrencies, experts said, a couple of days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the Reserve Bank of India's apprehensions on the unregulated virtual currencies. The experts and industry players whom Moneycontrol spoke to stressed that despite the regulatory concerns, the government should consider the benefits that can come through the widespread usage of cryptocurrencies.

Race to become UK PM down to final two, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss will battle it out to become Britain's next prime minister after they won the final lawmaker vote, setting up the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson.