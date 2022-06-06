Based on the open interest future percentage, here are 82 stocks including JK Cement, Deepak Nitrite, Shree Cements, Dalmia Bharat, and ACC in which a short build-up was seen.
Read here to know more
Today:
Power cuts likely in parts of Chennai
PM to inaugurate iconic week of Finance, Corporate Affairs ministries
Bonn Climate Change Conference To Begin In Germany Tomorrow:
EU deal on single mobile charging port likely in setback for Apple
Parts of Mumbai to face water cut
424 Punjab VIPs to get security back
The controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal have caused a stir in most of the Arab countries. Some of them have summoned the Indian envoys to convey displeasure. Read here.
Between March 2021 and February 2022, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 1.11 crore subscribers, while the NPS enrolled 93.6 lakh over the entire FY 2021-22. Even though most companies offer EPF, there are also income-tax benefits that NPS offers. Which one works better? Read on
Suzuki India surprised quite a few of us when it launched the V-Strom SX last month at Rs 2.13 lakh out of the blue. The bike we're getting out here is powered by the same 249cc single-cyl motor that propels the 250cc Gixxer Still. Read the full review here
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark has said that with the advent of newer technology, smartphones may not stay relevant in the next 10 years. 2030. Click here to read more
Renuka Shahane, who directed her first Hindi film Tribhanga last year, is now part of director Brinda Mitra’s micro-anthology Stories on the Next Page, streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Read on.
