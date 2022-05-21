Market Buzz S&P 500 on pace to confirm bear market The benchmark S&P 500 index is trading down 20% from its January 3 record close in volatile trading on Friday, as investors fretted over the impact of rising inflation on earnings and the fallout of interest rate hikes on economic growth. Read more.

Big Story Global stagflation fears point to more pain for Indian rupee, say experts The rupee may continue weakening against the US dollar and even test a fresh low as global stagflation fears are likely to cause a flight of capital from emerging economies including India, experts say. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

MHA writes to states, UTs to observe Anti-Terrorism Day

Australians go to the polls to decide who will run the country for the next three years

NEET-PG examination for academic year 2022-23

PM Modi to host entire Indian Deaflympics 2021 contingent at his residence

RBI's hike in CRR by 50 basis points to 4.5%, to come into effect Tomorrow:

Three municipal corporations of Delhi to be formally merged

French Open 2022 begins at Roland Garros in Paris

World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 meeting in Davos, Switzerland

WHO to discuss a possible Global Pandemic Treaty at 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland

Monkeypox Spreads Monkeypox virus: Symptoms, treatment & prevention Monkeypox, a rare viral disease primarily associated with the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa, is hitting the international headlines after cases were discovered in Europe and in the US. No case has been so far been detected in India, where no active surveillance effort has been mounted yet against monkeypox. Read more here.

Your Money How NPS' active and auto allocation choices work For those with greater risk appetite and financial knowledge, the National Pension System (NPS) is emerging as an attractive retirement-saving avenue. Read on to understand the investment choices that NPS offers and how to select the one best suited for you.

Tech Tattle OnePlus Nord 2T makes its European debut OnePlus Nord 2T, from the looks of things, seems like an upgraded version of the Nord 2 that was launched last year. It comes out with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display, 80W charging. Read more of its features here.