May 21, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
S&P 500 on pace to confirm bear market

The benchmark S&P 500 index is trading down 20% from its January 3 record close in volatile trading on Friday, as investors fretted over the impact of rising inflation on earnings and the fallout of interest rate hikes on economic growth. Read more.

Big Story
Global stagflation fears point to more pain for Indian rupee, say experts

The rupee may continue weakening against the US dollar and even test a fresh low as global stagflation fears are likely to cause a flight of capital from emerging economies including India, experts say. Read more here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
MHA writes to states, UTs to observe Anti-Terrorism Day
Australians go to the polls to decide who will run the country for the next three years
NEET-PG examination for academic year 2022-23
PM Modi to host entire Indian Deaflympics 2021 contingent at his residence
RBI's hike in CRR by 50 basis points to 4.5%, to come into effect Tomorrow:
Three municipal corporations of Delhi to be formally merged
French Open 2022 begins at Roland Garros in Paris
World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 meeting in Davos, Switzerland
WHO to discuss a possible Global Pandemic Treaty at 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland

Monkeypox Spreads
Monkeypox virus: Symptoms, treatment & prevention

Monkeypox, a rare viral disease primarily associated with the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa, is hitting the international headlines after cases were discovered in Europe and in the US. No case has been so far been detected in India, where no active surveillance effort has been mounted yet against monkeypox. Read more here.

Your Money
How NPS' active and auto allocation choices work

For those with greater risk appetite and financial knowledge, the National Pension System (NPS) is emerging as an attractive retirement-saving avenue. Read on to understand the investment choices that NPS offers and how to select the one best suited for you.

Tech Tattle
OnePlus Nord 2T makes its European debut

OnePlus Nord 2T, from the looks of things, seems like an upgraded version of the Nord 2 that was launched last year. It comes out with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display, 80W charging. Read more of its features here.

Tailpiece
Woman charged $40 for crying during doctor’s appointment, Twitter outraged

A US woman says her younger sister was charged $40 for crying during a doctor’s visitor. Camille Johnson, a YouTuber based in Brooklyn, New York, revealed that her sister had been struggling with a rare health condition and went to see a doctor. More here

