Market Buzz Crazy markets are shredding Wall Street stock and bond forecasts

Another stormy week has left investors groping when it comes to the direction of stocks and bonds. Expecting to be led out of the darkness by Wall Street’s best and brightest may be asking too much, given their performance so far this year. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show Today:

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme

Total lunar eclipse

Monsoon onset over Andaman

Myanmar to resume issuing tourist visas

NEET 2022 registrations close Tomorrow:

LIC IPO Listing

Mumbai Cricket Association emergent meeting

Indian Navy to launch two frontline warships

Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operations out of Kyiv

Big Story Private wheat exports banned to redirect shipments to nations which need it more: Officials India has banned private wheat exports to redirect Indian wheat shipments to nations which need it more, officials have argued. This comes in the backdrop of wheat production estimated for 2022-23 now falling to 105 million tonnes, from the earlier 113.5 million tonnes estimated, according to latest government estimates released on Saturday. More here

Coronavirus Check Shanghai prepares for the decisive COVID battle; Beijing outbreak stubborn Shanghai was tightening its COVID-19 lockdown for what it hoped would be the final week of its battle with the virus before it could gradually begin to ease restrictions, while Beijing kept fighting its much smaller but persistent outbreak. More here

Tech Tattle Apple could introduce the USB-C port on iPhones in 2023: Report Apple is reportedly testing the USB Type-C port on its iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to swap out the Lightning port for USB-C on its iPhones, as per reports. However, the change may not take place until 2023. More here

Auto Mercedes-Benz tackles tough market with wide portfolio, transparent pricing Mercedes-Benz, the country’s largest maker of luxury cars by volume, recently launched its entry-level premium sedan the C-class at a price that’s higher than ever before, but the Stuttgart-based auto major doesn’t see that as a barrier to pushing sales and driving volumes. Instead, its executives say that its product portfolio, which it claims is the widest in the category, combined with its transparent pricing mechanism, is future-proofing its business model, and prepping it for even higher sales. More here