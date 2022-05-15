Another stormy week has left investors groping when it comes to the direction of stocks and bonds. Expecting to be led out of the darkness by Wall Street’s best and brightest may be asking too much, given their performance so far this year. More here
Today:
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme
Total lunar eclipse
Monsoon onset over Andaman
Myanmar to resume issuing tourist visas
NEET 2022 registrations close Tomorrow:
LIC IPO Listing
Mumbai Cricket Association emergent meeting
Indian Navy to launch two frontline warships
Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operations out of Kyiv
Today:
India has banned private wheat exports to redirect Indian wheat shipments to nations which need it more, officials have argued. This comes in the backdrop of wheat production estimated for 2022-23 now falling to 105 million tonnes, from the earlier 113.5 million tonnes estimated, according to latest government estimates released on Saturday. More here
Shanghai was tightening its COVID-19 lockdown for what it hoped would be the final week of its battle with the virus before it could gradually begin to ease restrictions, while Beijing kept fighting its much smaller but persistent outbreak. More here
Apple is reportedly testing the USB Type-C port on its iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to swap out the Lightning port for USB-C on its iPhones, as per reports. However, the change may not take place until 2023. More here
Mercedes-Benz, the country’s largest maker of luxury cars by volume, recently launched its entry-level premium sedan the C-class at a price that’s higher than ever before, but the Stuttgart-based auto major doesn’t see that as a barrier to pushing sales and driving volumes. Instead, its executives say that its product portfolio, which it claims is the widest in the category, combined with its transparent pricing mechanism, is future-proofing its business model, and prepping it for even higher sales. More here
After hitting pause on his $44 billion Twitter deal, Elon Musk has said he will conduct his own research to determine the number of spam accounts on the microblogging platform. More here
