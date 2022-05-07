 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
US stocks drop again despite solid hiring data

Wall Street stocks tumbled again early Friday, extending the rout in prior sessions rout amid worries over higher interest rates as investors digested solid US hiring data. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Rahul Gandhi to visit Gandhi Bhavan
Fresh heatwave in northwest, central India Tomorrow:
Major block on WR for bridge work
Cyclone over Bay of Bengal
Mother's Day

Big Story
RIL Q4 consolidated PAT surges 22.5% YoY; FY22 gross sales top $100 billion

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on May 6 reported a 22.5 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,203 crore for the quarter ended March, which was below analysts' expectations of Rs 17,167 crore. More here

Coronavirus Check
India's top health experts question WHO report on excess COVID deaths, term it untenable

Questioning the modelling methodology used by WHO to estimate 4.7 million deaths in India due to Covid or its impact, top health experts have expressed disappointment over the global health body’s "one-size-fits-all" approach to arrive at the figure. More here.

Tech Tattle
Motorola Edge 30 India launch date confirmed for May 12

Motorola has officially confirmed that the recently launched Edge 30 would be arriving in India next week. The Moto Edge 30 was unveiled in European markets last week. This is the second smartphone in the Edge series to launch in India in 2022, following the arrival of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which was the first smartphone to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in the country. More here

Auto
Tesla aims to run two shifts at Shanghai plant from May 16

Tesla is aiming to run two shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16, an internal memo seen by Reuters said, which would enable the US carmarker to bring factory output back to levels before the city's lockdown. More here

Tailpiece
Jail time for passenger who had to be duct-taped after groping flight crew

A Frontier Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to his seat for groping airline crew has now been sentenced to 60 days in jail. More here

next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.