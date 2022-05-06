English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    US stocks drop again despite solid hiring data

    The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported.

    AFP
    May 06, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
    Representative Image (Reuters)

    Representative Image (Reuters)

    Wall Street stocks tumbled again early Friday, extending the rout in prior sessions rout amid worries over higher interest rates as investors digested solid US hiring data.

    The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported.

    But markets remain anxious over likely slower growth in the wake of the Federal Reserve's move to hike interest rates this week and pledges for more rate hikes in the months ahead.

    The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for interest rates, rose further above three percent early Friday.

    About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.3 percent at 32,575.41.

    Close

    The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.6 percent to 4,082.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slid 2.2 percent to 12,044.63.

    Major indices dropped more than three percent Thursday as markets reconsidered Wednesday's rally after the Federal Reserve announced a half-point interest rate increase, but ruled out a three-quarter point hike.

    Even so the central bank said it will continue to raise borrowing costs to try to cool the economy and get a handle on soaring inflation.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #Business #International Markets #United States #World News
    first published: May 6, 2022 07:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.