Market Buzz Wall Street slides on global slowdown fears US stock indexes fell on Monday, extending a sharp selloff from last week as fears over China's COVID-19 outbreaks spooked investors already worried about faster US interest rate hikes denting economic growth. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Campus Activewear IPO opens

Micromax In 2c launch

CBSE Term 2 exams begin

Entrepreneurship conclave in Bastar to begin Tomorrow:

iQOO Z6 Pro to be launched in India

Depositors of Lucknow cooperative bank to get money from DICGC

PM Modi to chair meeting to review nationwide COVID-19 spike

Big Story LIC IPO likely to open on May 4, close on May 9 The much-awaited initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to open on May 4, CNBC TV18 reported on April 25, citing sources privy to the development. More here

Coronavirus Check Delhi adds 1,011 cases, positivity rate rises to 6.42% Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated. More here

Tech Tattle Realme GT 2 Pro Review: The flagship killer to beat in 2022 Realme recently dropped its flagship smartphone GT 2 Pro in India. While the company recently revealed the vanilla GT 2, it was the flagship GT 2 Pro that impressed us in our hands-on review. More here

Auto General Motors to offer electrified Corvette as early as next year General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market. More here