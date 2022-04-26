US stock indexes fell on Monday, extending a sharp selloff from last week as fears over China's COVID-19 outbreaks spooked investors already worried about faster US interest rate hikes denting economic growth. More here
Today:
Campus Activewear IPO opens
Micromax In 2c launch
CBSE Term 2 exams begin
Entrepreneurship conclave in Bastar to begin Tomorrow:
iQOO Z6 Pro to be launched in India
Depositors of Lucknow cooperative bank to get money from DICGC
PM Modi to chair meeting to review nationwide COVID-19 spike
Today:
The much-awaited initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to open on May 4, CNBC TV18 reported on April 25, citing sources privy to the development. More here
The much-awaited initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to open on May 4, CNBC TV18 reported on April 25, citing sources privy to the development. More here
Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated. More here
Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated. More here
Realme recently dropped its flagship smartphone GT 2 Pro in India. While the company recently revealed the vanilla GT 2, it was the flagship GT 2 Pro that impressed us in our hands-on review. More here
Realme recently dropped its flagship smartphone GT 2 Pro in India. While the company recently revealed the vanilla GT 2, it was the flagship GT 2 Pro that impressed us in our hands-on review. More here
General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market. More here
General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market. More here
When it comes to telescopes, bigger is better since larger telescopes have bigger lenses which collect more light and allow astronomers to peer farther into space and see distant objects in greater detail. More here
When it comes to telescopes, bigger is better since larger telescopes have bigger lenses which collect more light and allow astronomers to peer farther into space and see distant objects in greater detail. More here