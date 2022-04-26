 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Wall Street slides on global slowdown fears

US stock indexes fell on Monday, extending a sharp selloff from last week as fears over China's COVID-19 outbreaks spooked investors already worried about faster US interest rate hikes denting economic growth. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Campus Activewear IPO opens
Micromax In 2c launch
CBSE Term 2 exams begin
Entrepreneurship conclave in Bastar to begin Tomorrow:
iQOO Z6 Pro to be launched in India
Depositors of Lucknow cooperative bank to get money from DICGC
PM Modi to chair meeting to review nationwide COVID-19 spike

Big Story
LIC IPO likely to open on May 4, close on May 9

The much-awaited initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to open on May 4, CNBC TV18 reported on April 25, citing sources privy to the development. More here

Coronavirus Check
Delhi adds 1,011 cases, positivity rate rises to 6.42%

Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated. More here

Tech Tattle
Realme GT 2 Pro Review: The flagship killer to beat in 2022

Realme recently dropped its flagship smartphone GT 2 Pro in India. While the company recently revealed the vanilla GT 2, it was the flagship GT 2 Pro that impressed us in our hands-on review. More here

Auto
General Motors to offer electrified Corvette as early as next year

General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market. More here

Tailpiece
Water bubble floating in space can work as lens for giant telescope, finds NASA

When it comes to telescopes, bigger is better since larger telescopes have bigger lenses which collect more light and allow astronomers to peer farther into space and see distant objects in greater detail. More here

next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.