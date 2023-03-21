 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MobiKwik to file for IPO again in next 12-18 months, says co-founder

Harsh Kumar
Mar 21, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

MobiKwik's IPO plans lapsed in November 2022 due to adverse market conditions.

"We are a profitable company, we have burned less than Rs 50 crore. We are getting huge numbers of new downloads from small towns in India. Technology is becoming a tool to democratise financials," said Upasana Taku.

Gurugram-based payment service provider MobiKwik plans to file for an Initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12-18 months, Upasana Taku - Chairperson, Cofounder & COO of the company told Moneycontrol on March 21, 2023.

"We are ready again to file an IPO in the next 12-18 months. We planned to file it in March 2023 but due to several reasons couldn't be able to do so. But this time we have decided to go a little small. And it has been seen that in the last one year, hardly any tech company get approval for its IPO from SEBI," said Taku.

MobiKwik's IPO plans lapsed in November 2022. MobiKwik had approval from India's market regulator for its Rs 1,900-crore IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,500 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 400 crore. However, Paytm's disastrous IPO, which the company took part in with a valuation at $20 billion, dettered MobiKwik.

"So, due to this, MobiKwik might not have gone right away for an IPO. Even BNPL valuations have dropped globally with the biggest startup Klarna taking an 85 percent valuation cut recently from their top valuation of $45.6 billion," says Prashant Barwaliya, Head of Investments, Stratzy, a SEBI registered company.