Edelweiss Alternatives-backed platform to acquire L&T Infrastructure Development Projects for Rs 6,000 crore

Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Epic Concesiones Pvt Ltd signs definitive agreements with L&T and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a 100% equity stake in L&T IDPL

Epic Concesiones Pvt Ltd, a portfolio company of Edelweiss Alternatives-backed Infrastructure Yield Plus Strategy, will acquire a 100 percent stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) at an enterprise value of Rs 6,000 crore, the companies said on December 17.

Edelweiss Alternatives -- an alternative investment fund management platform -- said in a statement that the transaction also involves absorbing the operating team.

L&T IDPL portfolio comprises eight roads, spanning 4,900 lane-km and one 960 ckm power transmission asset. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including applicable regulatory and other approvals, a release said.

“We look forward to acquiring these high-quality assets built by L&T, a renowned engineering and construction major. These assets have a proven track record of operations, are geographically dispersed and have long residual life, which is consistent with our investment strategy,” Infrastructure Yield Strategy Managing Director Sreekumar Chatra said.

L&T holds a 51 percent stake in L&T IDPL and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the remaining 49 percent.

The acquisition was in line with the infrastructure yield strategy to generate regular distributions for investors by acquiring quality operating infrastructure assets with strong cash flows and unlocking value through active asset management, Edelweiss Alternatives said.