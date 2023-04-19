 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MeitY plans migrating from NIC to secure cloud solution for government email services

Aihik Sur
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is considering a migration from the National Informatics Centre's email solution, where nearly 33 lakh government employees are registered, to a secure cloud service that offers a range of office productivity tools. This means that in the coming days, government email services may no longer be hosted by the government itself.

The current NICNET e-mail service, which hosts government email addresses ending in @nic.in and @gov.in, is distributed across many mail servers located at various NIC Centres.

The ministry is looking for a master system integrator (MSI) who can take 'complete ownership' of migrating the email solutions to a cloud system that can be scaled, can handle up to 50 lakh users, has a robust cyber security mechanism, cloud security, and so on.

In a request for proposal (RFP) issued to select such MSI, the government stated that the email solution should be hosted on MeitY-empanelled cloud service providers with data centres and disaster recovery centres in India.