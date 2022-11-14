 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MeitY looks to set up National Government Cloud to store sensitive govt, defence data locally

Aihik Sur
Nov 14, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

The government will establish a network of hyper scale data centres, which are massive facilities built by companies with vast data processing and storage needs, to create the National Government Cloud.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is looking to create the National Government Cloud to store sensitive data such as government and defence-related data locally as the first step toward data localisation.

"The first step towards data localisation for the government is to store all data being generated by various Central government, State government and PSU agencies within India," a request for proposal (RFP) document floated to select an infrastructure engineering and design agency for programme management said.

This comes at a time when Big Tech companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon have been lobbying the Indian government to relax data localization rules proposed in the now-withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill 2019.

The government withdrew the bill, which had been under consideration for years, in August of this year, claiming that many provisions of the bill, such as data localisation, hardware authenticity clauses, and so on, went beyond the purview of data protection.

Why the govt wants it

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), the MeitY-affiliated body that floated the tender, explained that data consumption in the country increased dramatically between 2015 and 2022.