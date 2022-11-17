 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet the IIT engineers behind India’s first private rocket launch—Mission Prarambh

Aihik Sur
Nov 17, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharat Daka's Skyroot Aerospace is set to launch India's first private rocket on November 18. Chandana recounts to Moneycontrol how they went about the mission that would put their startup in the league of Elon Musk's SpaceX

ISRO Chairman and Secretary DoS S. Somanath (right) unveils the mission patch of Prarambh in the presence of Pawan Kumar Chandana (centre) and Naga Bharath Daka, co-founders of Skyroot Aerospace.

When Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharat Daka decided to quit their jobs at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and set up a space tech start-up, the future seemed hazy.

The two Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni were starting Skyroot Aerospace in 2018 when there were almost no private space players in India and ISRO was the only doyen.

Four years on, their startup is set to launch India's first privately-manufactured rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on November 18, a giant stride for the country's space ambitions.

Named after the father of India's space programme Vikram Sarabhai, the sub-orbital solid-stage rocket, made of carbon composite with 3D-printed motors, would carry three customer payloads.

Vikram-S

Dubbed Mission Prarambh (start), the event compares with Elon Musk's SpaceX launching the first privately developed liquid fuel rocket to orbit the Earth in 2008.