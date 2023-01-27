 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC interview| Shrinking regulatory arbitrage key driver for HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, says Deepak Parekh

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

eteran banker also said that the RBI rightly reined in inflation and that the days of jumbo interest rate hikes by central banks are behind us now.

Deepak Parekh

The key driver for the merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) and HDFC Bank Ltd was the shrinking arbitrage between Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and banks in terms of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, says HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh.

“Every new RBI policy entailed tightening of regulations for NBFCs,” Parekh told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview on January 27. “So, the flexibility and the light-touch regulation that an NBFC enjoyed was fast disappearing, and rightly so, because a number of NBFCs had collapsed and some had even taken public deposits,” the veteran banker said.

On April 4, 2022, HDFC, India’s largest mortgage lender, announced that it would merge with HDFC bank in a $40 billion deal.

“The overall process of merger till final NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) approval could take 7-8 months after the shareholders’ approval. We believe that the merger could be completed a few months ahead of schedule by one to two quarters," HDFC Bank’s chief financial officer (CFO) Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said after the announcement.