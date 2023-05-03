 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Read untold stories from the world of business and corridors of power

MC Insider: No ‘sparkle’ in the eyes of lenders to this firm, photography/videography not allowed, grey areas in PMS & more

mc insider


To nudge or not to nudge

WhatsApp groups can be a boon as well as a bane. You may love them or hate them, but you just can't ignore them in the modern age. Here's a scenario that should make you chuckle! The erstwhile head honcho of this key sarkari body seems to be suffering from withdrawal symptoms. Or is it an acute case of FOMO? A little birdie told us this gentleman continues to remain on the sarkari body's WhatsApp group despite a new top boss! Folks in this group are in a fix and no one wants to bell the cat and gently remind their ex-boss to exit. Talk about an awkward situation!