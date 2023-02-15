 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | Why did Kotak Mahindra buy Sonata Finance?

Harsh Kumar
Feb 15, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

The acquisition of Sonata Finance, according to the bank, will help to expand its reach in rural areas

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak. (file image)

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the acquisition of 100 percent of the equity shares of Sonata Finance, a non-banking finance company-microfinance institution, on February 10.

Here’s an explainer on the deal:

What was the announcement?

Kotak Mahindra said it will acquire all of Sonata Finance’s equity stake from existing shareholders for an all-cash consideration of about Rs 537 crore. The acquisition is subject to regulatory and other approvals, including from the Reserve Bank of India.