MC Explains| What is pre-sanctioned credit line through UPI, how will it work and other questions answered

Jinit Parmar
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

A credit line, different from a loan, is a lending facility where a borrower can borrow money on a flexible and revolving basis from a lender

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on April 6 announced a new measure where users of the unified payments interface (UPI) can avail a pre-sanctioned credit line through banks. In other words, users or borrowers can avail funds from a bank-approved credit line through UPI. This was among the major announcements made at the first monetary policy review of the fiscal year 2023-24.

So does this mean that a user can avail a loan through UPI? Is a credit line and a loan the same? If you have seen the headlines, here is an explainer to understand the development in detail.

Credit line through UPI

Under the new measure, UPI users can avail funds through a bank-approved credit line via UPI.