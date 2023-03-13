 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: What are the MBS that landed SVB in trouble? A ready-reckoner on mortgage-backed securities

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

SVB Bank, which collapsed last week, had sold a $21-billion bond portfolio consisting of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, logging a loss of $1.8 billion.

As per reports, SVB had over $80 billion worth of investments in mortgage-backed securities.

US banking regulators on March 10 announced the closure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and seized its assets to protect depositors’ money. The authorities shut down two more banks—Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank.

The US banking crisis is a classic example of asset-liability mismatch.

Let’s look at the SVB case closely.

Last week, depositors started pulling out their money and to meet that demand, the bank had to sell its investment in bonds whose value had declined due to rising interest rates.